PM briefs president on matters of state at Lány chateau

President Miloš Zeman and Prime Minister Andrej Babiš met for talks at Lány chateau on Monday evening, within the framework of their regular monthly consultations on matters of state.

The prime minister said they had discussed state finances in connection with next year’s budget, issues relating to Brexit and the police investigation into suspected corruption involving the anti-trust office and the firm Kapsch. Police suspect the head of the anti-trust office Petr Rafaj of corruption and there have been calls for his dismissal.

The president said earlier he would wait for the outcome of the police investigation before taking a stand, while the prime minister said he would summon Petr Rafaj to the Office of the Government for an explanation.