PM: Borders with Austria and Slovakia could re-open in June

The Czech Republic could open its borders with Austria and Slovakia either on June 8, or June 15, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said in an interview with the tabloid Blesk published on Wednesday. Asked about the re-opening of borders with Germany, Mr Babiš said he was more sceptical due to the epidemological situation in the country.

Austria and Germany have stated they want to reopen cross border travel with their neighbours.

Austrian Tourism Minister Elisabeth Köstinger and German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer both said on Wednesday that they want to see the reopening of borders with neighbouring states, including the Czech Republic, on Wednesday.

The European Commission has recommended to states that they begin gradually re-opening their borders.