PM backs massive army spending at centenary event

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš says the Czech Republic must make massive investments in weapons and recruit more soldiers in view of the situation in the world today. He made the comment at an event in Prague on Tuesday marking the centenary of the establishment of the general staff of the army.

Mr. Babiš said he regretted the fact that Czechoslovakia’s arms industry was decimated after 1989.

President Miloš Zeman highlighted Czech participation in international missions and referred to the deaths of 14 Czech soldiers. He said their sacrifice demonstrated that the country’s army, which had been traumatised in the past, was fighting again.