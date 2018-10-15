PM Babiš visits Polish counterpart, Frontex agency, in Warsaw

Ruth Fraňková
15-10-2018 updated
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Czech Prime Minister and ANO party leader Andrej Babiš travelled to Warsaw on Monday to visit the headquarters of the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, Frontex, which he says should focus mainly on returning migrants to the country of origin or to the transit states.

Babiš has recently criticized the European Commission’s plans to increase funding for Frontex, arguing that it amounts to duplicating European security structures and boosting an agency that has not proven very effective.

In Warsaw he also met his Polish counterpart, Mateusz Morawiecki. Among the topics on their agenda was the upcoming EU summit in Brussels and migration. They also agreed on the need to help source countries of migration improve conditions at home.

Related articles
Photo: ČTK/Michal Krumphanzl

Analyst: Poor ANO showing reflects Senate’s counterweight role – and Babiš’s lack of respect for chamber

The Civic Democrats and the Mayors and Independents gained 10 and seven seats, respectively, in elections to one-third of seats in…
Andrej Babiš, photo: ČTK/Michal Kamaryt

Political scientist Jiří Pehe: Babiš must be feeling he has hit his limits

The communal and senatorial elections were seen as a test of strength of Prime Minister Andrej Babiš’ ANO party, which has dominated…
Andrej Babiš, photo: ČTK / Michal Kamaryt

Ano wins elections in all regional capitals except Prague and Liberec

The Ano party of Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has won the municipal elections in all regional capitals except Prague – where the opposition Civic…
More
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 