PM Babiš visits Polish counterpart, Frontex agency, in Warsaw

Czech Prime Minister and ANO party leader Andrej Babiš travelled to Warsaw on Monday to visit the headquarters of the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, Frontex, which he says should focus mainly on returning migrants to the country of origin or to the transit states.

Babiš has recently criticized the European Commission’s plans to increase funding for Frontex, arguing that it amounts to duplicating European security structures and boosting an agency that has not proven very effective.

In Warsaw he also met his Polish counterpart, Mateusz Morawiecki. Among the topics on their agenda was the upcoming EU summit in Brussels and migration. They also agreed on the need to help source countries of migration improve conditions at home.