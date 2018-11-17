PM Babiš visits his son in Switzerland

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš is reported to have flown to Switzerland to meet with his son, Andrej Babiš Jr. who told journalists this week that he had been forcibly held in Crimea because his father wanted him out of the way during the investigation into the Storks Nest affair.
The prime minister wrote on Facebook that he had gone to Narodní street to pay his respects during the night hours due to the fact that he had left for Switzerland early in the morning to see his son, whom he had not seen in a year.
The prime minister earlier told journalists that his son had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, both here and in Switzerland, and slammed Seznam’s investigative reporters for abusing “a very sick man“ in a smear campaign intended to drive him out of politics.
