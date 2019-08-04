PM Babiš to visit Turkey in September

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš is due to visit Turkey in September, along with a delegation of Czech businessmen. Mr Babiš and the head of the Czech Chamber of Commerce, Vladimír Dlouhý, will launch a business forum in Istanbul, the spokesman for the chamber told the Czech News Agency on Sunday.

The Prime Minister said earlier that he would like to discuss the unfinished thermal power plant Yunus Emre, in the north west of the country, which was built with the help of Czech companies. The Czech Chamber of Commerce will also organize bilateral meetings between Czech and Turkish businesses in the Turkish capital Ankara.