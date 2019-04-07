PM Babiš to discuss possible cabinet reshuffle with president Zeman

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš is set to discuss possible cabinet reshuffle with president Miloš Zeman next week, he said in a debate programme on TV Prima on Sunday. According to the presidents spokesman, Jiří Ovčáček, the meeting will take place at the beginning of next week.

There has been speculation about the dismissal of Minister of Industry and Trade Marta Nováková, who is facing criticism over an incident last month when a representative of Taiwan was forced to leave a diplomatic meeting at the trade ministry, at the insistence of the Chinese ambassador.

Other name mentioned in the media in connection with the possible reshuffle in the government is that of Transport Minister Dan Ťok.