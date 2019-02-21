PM Babiš to attend EU-Arab League summit in Egypt

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš will take part in the EU-Arab League summit, which is set to be held in Sharm El-Sheikh on February 24 and 25, the government office informed on Thursday.

The two-day summit is set to be the first official meeting of all the EU and Arab League heads of state. Among the topics on the agenda will be climate change, regional conflicts in Syria and Yemen, and the fight against terrorism.

The Czech Prime Minister is also set to attend bilateral meetings with the prime ministers of several African countries, which are members of the Arab League.