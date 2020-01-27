PM Babiš to attend ceremony marking Auschwitz liberation

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš is travelling to Poland on Monday to attend a commemoration marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. Around 30 world leaders, including Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and World Jewish Congress president Ronald Lauder, are expected to attend the event at the infamous concentration camp.

The ceremony is part of a series of commemorative events taking place over the past days. Last week, top politicians from all over the world, Mr Babiš, attended the fifth annual World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem.

Around 50,000 Czechoslovak citizens were imprisoned in Auschwitz during the Second World War. Only around 6,000 of them survived the war.