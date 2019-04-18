PM Babiš says national investment plan not to be made public

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has refused to make public the so-called national investment plan encompassing 17,000 projects worth 3.5 billion crowns, despite his previous promise to do so.
Reacting to an inquiry by Social Democrat MP Zbyněk Stanjura, Mr Babiš said the plan was an internal material and was not intended for publication. The 11-year national investment plan summarizing the country’s infrastructure improvement needs was presented by the ANO party leader last November.
Czechs offer restoration experts to help France rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral
“We will remember them”: Trevor Sage, the Englishman cleaning Prague’s Holocaust memorial plaques
The Czech “koruna” celebrates 100th birthday
Czech “breastfeeding guerrilla” mums stage “feed-ins” over incident at Austrian bank
Czech archaeologists reveal identity of ancient Egyptian Queen