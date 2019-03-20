PM Babiš says Czechs ready to approve Brexit deadline extension

The Czech Republic is ready to agree with the United Kingdom’s request to extend the Brexit deadline of March 29 at the EU Council meeting in Brussels on Thursday.

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) said at Wednesday’s European Affairs Committee meeting in Prague the deadline sought would likely extend to June 30. He said he could not imagine any EU Member State would seek to block the summit meeting, which would lead to a no-deal Brexit.

A June 30 deadline would means that the UK would not take part in the European Parliament elections.