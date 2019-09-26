PM Babiš says Czechia aims to be innovation leader in UN speech

The Czech Republic wants to become a leader in innovation and artificial intelligence, and a country that would set example for others, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said in his address to the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday afternoon, New York time. Mr Babiš said that the Czech Republic was fulfilling the commitments stemming from the 2015 Paris climate agreement, adding that the changes had to be gradual in order not to harm the country’s economic growth.

In his speech, Mr Babiš called for a strong European Union, which he described as the most successful peaceful project in the world. He said, however, that he had reservations about its engagement in the world.

Mr Babiš also criticised the speech of the Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, calling it aggressive and hysterical.