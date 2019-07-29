PM Babiš proposes Jourová for EU commissioner

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš met with the incoming president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on Monday to discuss the country’s nominee for European commissioner as well as a likely portfolio.

The Czech prime minister told journalists that he had proposed a second term for the country‘s present representative Věra Jourová, the current commissioner for justice, consumer protection and equality.

He said he hoped that her experience could help get the Czech Republic a stronger portfolio in the European Commission, for instance the internal market portfolio or digitalization.

Although her nomination still needs to be approved by the government ANO’s coalition partner, the Social Democrats, approve of the choice.