PM Babiš praises his cabinet after 100 days in office

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has assessed the work of his cabinet after the first 100 days in office. At a press conference on Thursday, he said that the minority government of the ANO party and the Social Democrats has reached many achievements.

Among other things he mentioned the state budget for 2019 and the increase of pensions and salaries.

Social Democrat leader Jan Hamáček said that his party’s decision to join the government has proved to be the right one. He also said that the coalition agreement ended a nine-month period of instability following the parliamentary election.