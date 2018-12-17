PM Babiš not to chair government council for EU funds

Prime Minister Andrej Babis sent a letter to EU Budget Commissioner Günther Oettinger on Monday informing him that he had left the board of the government Council for the EU Structural and Investment Funds, which makes recommendations for the distribution of EU money. Under a draft amendment to the Regional Development Act, approved by the government on Monday, the council can be chaired by another cabinet member.

The Czech Prime Minister made the move in reaction to the EU’s criticism of the Czech prime minister over potential conflict of interest. MEPs on Friday voted for the suspension of all EU payments to Agrofert, a company linked to Mr Babiš, until his alleged conflict of interests is settled.