PM Babiš not to attend meetings of agency overseeing EU funds

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš will not attend meetings of the Czech Republic’s Council for European Structural and Investment Funds, which makes recommendations for the distribution of EU money, the government’s press department said.

Under a draft amendment to the Regional Development Act, approved by the government on Monday, the council can be chaired by another cabinet member.

The move comes in reaction to the EU’s criticism of the Czech prime minister over potential conflict of interest. MEPs on Friday voted for the suspension of all EU payments to Agrofert, a company linked to Mr Babiš, until his alleged conflict of interests is settled.