PM Babiš names new ministers of Trade, Transport

Trade and Industry Minister Marta Nováková will step down, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš announced on Wednesday, two days after Transport Minister Dan Ťok announced his own departure.

Rumours of a cabinet shuffle that would see the pair replaced by mid-May had been circulating for weeks.

Ťok is being blamed for the state of the country’s permanently congested D1 highway. Nováková is under fire over an incident when a representative of Taiwan was forced to leave a diplomatic meeting at the request of China’s ambassador.

Babiš said following a meeting with President Miloš Zeman that Ťok will be replaced by Vladimír Kremlík of the Office for Government Representation in Property Affairs and Nováková by Karel Havlíček of the Association of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and Craftsmen.