PM Babiš names new ministers of Trade, Transport

Trade and Industry Minister Marta Nováková will step down, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš announced on Wednesday, two days after Transport Minister Dan Ťok announced his own departure.
Rumours of a cabinet shuffle that would see the pair replaced by mid-May had been circulating for weeks.
Ťok is being blamed for the state of the country’s permanently congested D1 highway. Nováková is under fire over an incident when a representative of Taiwan was forced to leave a diplomatic meeting at the request of China’s ambassador.
Babiš said following a meeting with President Miloš Zeman that Ťok will be replaced by Vladimír Kremlík of the Office for Government Representation in Property Affairs and Nováková by Karel Havlíček of the Association of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and Craftsmen.
Acclaimed Czech-born author and essayist Milan Kundera, still an enigma at 90
Old Czech New York – a guided tour
Real-life ‘Iron Man’ flies over Vltava River
New art guide to Prague reveals lesser known cultural hotspots
Pressure mounts for Czech trade minister to resign over China-Taiwan diplomatic incident