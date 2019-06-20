PM Babiš meets with Juncker and Barnier ahead of EC summit

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, who is attending a European Council summit in Brussels, held talks with outgoing European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier.

Before leaving for the meeting, Mr. Babiš said the Czech Republic would like somebody who will not propose new migrant quotas becoming and likes Central Europe to become the new president of the European Commission.

The Czech PM said he would not discuss with outgoing president Jean-Claude Juncker a European Commission preliminary report that found Mr. Babiš in conflict of interest over the ownership of the Agrofert group. He had previously said he would raise the matter with Mr. Juncker.