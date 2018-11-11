PM Babiš meets with Czech born-writer Milan Kundera

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, who is on a three-day visit to France, on Saturday met with the Czech-born writer Milan Kundera.

Babiš said on Facebook that he and his wife had spent an unforgettable three hours with the Kunderas and he had offered to arrange for Kudera to get back his Czech citizenship, of which he was stripped by the communist regime in the 1970s.

He said the writer‘s response had been non-committal, but he had high hopes of the Kunderas visiting the Czech Republic next year.

Milan Kundera, best known for his 1984 novel The Unbearable Lightness of Being, went into exile in France in 1975 and became a naturalised French citizen in 1981. He has not been in the Czech Republic for 22 years.