PM Babiš leaves for a week-long visit of Singapore, Thailand and India

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš leaves on Sunday for a week-long official visit to Singapore, Thailand and India aimed to help diversify Czech exports.

Mr Babiš will be accompanied by Industry and Trade Minister Marta Nováková and representatives of over 40 Czech companies engaged in energy, health care, engineering and aircraft and defence industries.

Among other things, the Czech Prime Minister is set to meet with his respective counterparts and attend the opening of a new development centre of Škoda Auto India.