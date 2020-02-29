PM Babiš lashes out at Czech MEP’s over investigation

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, who refused to meet with the EU delegation mapping potential irregularities in applying conflict of interest legislation, said on Friday that the Czech MEPs who had initiated the debate in the European Parliament were “traitors” who had acted against their own country’s government.

The criticism was directed against Mikuláš Peksa from the Pirate Party and Tomáš Zdechovský from the Christian Democrats.

Both parties have protested against the statement, demanding an apology from the prime minister. Criticism has also come from other opposition parties who say the prime minister’s words were over the top.