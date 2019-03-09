PM Babiš invites US Congress group "Friends of the Czech Republic" to visit

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) has invited members of the US Congress in the "Friends of the Czech Republic" group to visit Prague after the European elections in May.

He extended the invitation to the bipartisan group, whose members have constituencies with significant Czech communities, on Friday, the last day of his official visit to Washington.

Earlier in the day, Mr Babiš laid a wreath in honour of victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks at the Pentagon, where 184 people were killed when a hijacked plane crashed into the building.

He was accompanied by the US Secretary of Defense, Patrick Shanahan, with whom he discussed the joint fight of American and Czech soldiers against international terrorism. They also discussed cooperation to modernise the Czech Armed Forces.

The Czech Prime Minister also met officers of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee and representatives of major US Jewish organisations.