PM Babiš in France for Armistice Day celebrations

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš is taking part in the Armistice celebrations in France. On Saturday evening the prime minister attended a dinner for world leaders hosted by President Emmanuel Macron and on Sunday he will join heads of state at a commemorative ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Champs-Elysees.

The Czech prime minister presented his host with a gift which he said symbolized the need to work for understanding among nations – a painting by Czech artist Zděnek Janda depicting the burning Tower of Babel.