PM Babiš in France for Armistice Day celebrations

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš is taking part in the Armistice celebrations in France. On Saturday evening the prime minister attended a dinner for world leaders hosted by President Emmanuel Macron and on Sunday he will join heads of state at a commemorative ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Champs-Elysees.
The Czech prime minister presented his host with a gift which he said symbolized the need to work for understanding among nations – a painting by Czech artist Zděnek Janda depicting the burning Tower of Babel.
“The day I first saw a map of the future Czechoslovakia” – WW1 survivors remember the birth of their new state
Czech folk artist’s award from Vladimir Putin sparks controversy
Camera traps shed new light on wildcat presence in Czech Republic
Czech PM at security conference: We need to speak more about Schengen, less about the euro
World booksellers withdraw from Abe platform in solidarity with Czech colleagues