PM Babiš in Asia: Thais to buy Czech L-39NG military training aircraft

Brian Kenety
16-01-2019
PM Andrej Babiš (ANO), in the midst of a trip to Asia to promote greater economic cooperation, began a two-day visit to Thailand on Wednesday with talks with the country’s foreign minister, Pravit Vongsuvan.

He said Thailand will buy 12 Czech military training aircraft of the L-39NG make and the Czech arms industry is looking to make other deals.

Accompanying Mr. Babiš on his Asian trip, which began in Singapore and ends in India, is a delegation of nearly 40 Czech entrepreneurs and Minister of Economic Affairs Marta Nováková (independent).

 
