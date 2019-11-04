PM Babiš: govt won’t change salary proposal in face of teachers’ strike

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) has said the planned teachers’ strike over salaries on Wednesday is unwarranted and the government will not respond to it.

Teacher unions last week announced plans for the all-day strike after their demands for a 10 percent salary increase was not met. Babiš and Minister of Education Robert Plaga (ANO) had offered an 8 percent raise.

Over 6,000 schools, nearly 60 percent, have so far confirmed that they will take part in the strike on Wednesday, the unions said, while others will display a logo signifying their support.

The average monthly gross salary of a teacher was around 36,200 crowns in the first quarter of 2019 while the national average stood at 32,466 crowns. The unions have been pushing to raise teachers' salaries to 130 percent of the average.