PM Babiš floats idea of Czech troops serving in combat operations

Speaking to journalists following his address to the Peace Forum in Paris, Prime Minister Babiš said that in the past Czech troops had been directly involved in NATO’s combat operations against international terrorism and it might be time to consider sending them into direct combat again.

He said this was a sensitive political decision that would have to be discussed both at home and with the country’s NATO allies.

At present Czech troops are serving in a number of foreign missions, such as Afghanistan and Mali, where they are involved mainly in training of local security forces and patrolling.