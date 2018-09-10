PM Babis: EU needs unity in foreign policy and trade

Daniela Lazarová
10-09-2018
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The European Union needs unity in its foreign and trade policy, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš told the German daily Bild.

The Czech prime minister said the trade dispute with US President Donald Trump showed how badly Europe needed to stand together and act in unity. He said Brexit was bad in every way for Europe and Brussels must prevent further departures from the bloc.

As regards the Czech Republic, Babiš said the country’s departure from the EU would be a disaster.

On the domestic front, the Czech prime minister rejected the idea that the Communists, who supported the minority government of ANO and the Social Democrats, had acquired significant influence on national decision-making.

Related articles
Illustrative photo: Czech Television

Labour minister proposes 15 measures to tackle poverty trade

On Monday, the minister of labour and social affairs called for a wide-ranging interdepartmental effort to sort out the issue of rogue landlords…
Photo: ČTK/AP/Orietta Scardino

PM Andrej Babiš says Czechs ready to prepare plan to halt illegal migration to EU

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has said that to bring a halt to illegal migration a comprehensive action plan for the entire European…
Andrej Babiš, photo: ČTK/Michal Krumphanzl

Czech PM: Czexit would threaten country’s future

At a meeting of Czech ambassadors in Prague on Monday, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš stressed the importance of being a reliable and…
More
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 