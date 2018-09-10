PM Babis: EU needs unity in foreign policy and trade

The European Union needs unity in its foreign and trade policy, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš told the German daily Bild.

The Czech prime minister said the trade dispute with US President Donald Trump showed how badly Europe needed to stand together and act in unity. He said Brexit was bad in every way for Europe and Brussels must prevent further departures from the bloc.

As regards the Czech Republic, Babiš said the country’s departure from the EU would be a disaster.

On the domestic front, the Czech prime minister rejected the idea that the Communists, who supported the minority government of ANO and the Social Democrats, had acquired significant influence on national decision-making.