PM Babiš: Czechs must expand nuclear power regardless of EU law

In the interests of “energy security”, the Czech Republic must build new nuclear units even if it contravenes European Union law, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) said on Wednesday.

Addressing MPs on the Committee on European Affairs, he said both the country’s nuclear power plants of Dukovany and Temelín should be expanded.

Mr Babiš did not specify which EU laws might be violated in the process. Previously, such efforts were scuppered due to provisions regarding state aid.

At Dukovany, in operation since 1985, there are four blocks with a total output of 2040 megawatts. Temelín, put into operation in 2000, has only two blocks, but a total output of 2164 megawatts.