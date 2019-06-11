PM Babiš: Czechia supports North Macedonia’s EU accession

The Czech Republic supports the start of EU accession talks with North Macedonia as it has fulfilled all the necessary conditions, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said after meeting with his North Macedonian counterpart Zoran Zaev on Tuesday.

Mr Babiš said the Czech Republic was ready to help North Macedonia with the modernisation of its military according to NATO standards. He also promised to support the country’s cause in the European Council.

The accession of North Macedonia and Albania to the European Union has also been supported by Interior Minister Jan Hamáček and Foreign Minister Tomás Petříček.