PM Babiš: Czech carbon neutrality would cost CZK 675 billion

Achieving carbon neutrality in the Czech Republic would cost some 675 billion crowns, something that the EU should take into account in the next EU budget period, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) tweeted on Wednesday.

His assertion came following a meeting with Minister of Environment Richard Brabec (ANO), State Secretary for European Affairs Milena Hrdinková, and the head of power utility ČEZ, Daniel Beneš.

According to Babiš, they have agreed on a strategy for the European Council in Brussels that starts on Thursday and will focus on the bloc’s aim to be carbon neutrality by 2050.

He further reiterated his assertion that the country cannot achieve carbon neutrality without boosting nuclear energy production.

By 2050, nuclear energy could form about one half of the Czech energy mix, and coal and natural gas about 20 percent each.