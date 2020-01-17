PM Babiš: Czech-Austrian relations sound despite energy dispute

The Czech Republic and Austria enjoy good bilateral relations despite differences in the perception of nuclear energy, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz told journalists following bilateral talks in Prague on Thursday.

The heads of government found common ground on a number of issues including migration, security and business and trade.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz noted at their joint press briefing that the Czech Republic is Austria's largest and most important trading partner in Central and Eastern Europe.

Earlier in the day he attended a meeting with the prime ministers of the Visegrad Four countries (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary) to discuss climate and energy issues.

Chancellor Kurz made it clear that Austria did not like the idea that EU subsidies intended to help member states phase-out coal mining and boost alternate energy sources should be used for nuclear energy.