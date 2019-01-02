PM Babiš confirms he will seek re-election as ANO party head in February

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has confirmed that he will seek re-election as chairman of ANO, the centre-right party which he founded in 2011.

In an interview with Czech Television that aired on Tuesday evening, Babiš also said he fully backs ANO deputy chairman Jaroslav Faltýnek. He did not rule out a cabinet reshuffle in the coming months but declined to comment on the work of any particular minister.

ANO is due to hold its national party congress in February during which members will vote on leadership positions.

At ANO’s last national congress in February 2017, Babiš, then finance minister, easily defended his post, enjoying the support of 195 of 210 delegates present.

Babiš and Faltýnek have consistently been ranked the country’s most popular politicians in polls of eligible voters over the past six months.

A CVVM poll released just ahead of the Christmas holiday break suggests ANO would have won elections in December with 33.5 percent of the vote.