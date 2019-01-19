PM Babiš attends opening of Skoda-Volkswagen Technology Centre in India

Winding up a business-oriented visit to India, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš on Saturday attended the opening of a new Skoda Auto and Volkswagen Group Technology Centre in Pune.
The 250 million euro centre will employ 250 engineers and will focus primarily on developing Skoda and Volkswagen vehicles for the Indian market. The first of these models will be a mid-size SUV in the A0 segment, which will be unveiled in 2020.
