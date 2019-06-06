PM Babiš attends ceremony commemorating D-Day landings

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš represented the Czech Republic at a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the Normandy invasion. The D-Day landings were supported by Czechoslovak pilots from the 310th and 312th Squadron who operated over France, while Czechoslovak airmen from the 312th Bomber Squadron were at the time patrolling the English Channel.Seven Czech pilots were killed in the operation.
Among the heroes of Dunkerque are members of the 1st Czechoslovak Independent Armoured Brigade which, although heavily outnumbered, fought to contain German units within the fortress up until their surrender in May, 1945.
Euro elections: ANO wins despite anti-Babiš protests, opposition gains, Social Dems lose big
Lipník nad Bečvou – Where Game of Thrones got its ships
European elections: Did Babiš’s ANO really “win”? Depends on how you count
“I believe this is the last nail in the PM’s coffin”, says head of Czech Transparency International after EU Audit
Czech PM angrily rejects preliminary EU report finding him in ‘conflict of interest’