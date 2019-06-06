PM Babiš attends ceremony commemorating D-Day landings

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš represented the Czech Republic at a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the Normandy invasion. The D-Day landings were supported by Czechoslovak pilots from the 310th and 312th Squadron who operated over France, while Czechoslovak airmen from the 312th Bomber Squadron were at the time patrolling the English Channel.Seven Czech pilots were killed in the operation.

Among the heroes of Dunkerque are members of the 1st Czechoslovak Independent Armoured Brigade which, although heavily outnumbered, fought to contain German units within the fortress up until their surrender in May, 1945.