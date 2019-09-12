Artificial intelligence is of immense importance to the Czech Republic since it is the future of the Czech industry, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said at a conference on artificial intelligence and ethics organised by the Czech Academy of Sciences in Prague.

Mr. Babiš said that the process of robotization, which was already underway, would in time help resolve the ongoing labour shortage which is holding back many Czech companies.

He said the Czech Republic was one of the leaders in artificial intelligence and was up to the challenge of hosting a European intelligence centre in Prague.

The prime minister added that the idea had received support from the other Visegrad Four states.

A final decision is expected at the start of next year and the centre is expected to start operating within a matter of months.