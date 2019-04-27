PM announces change of deputy prime ministers

Daniela Lazarová
27-04-2019
Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has announced that the planned government reshuffle due to take place at the end of the month will also include a change in the posts of deputy prime ministers.

Environment Minister Richard Brabec, who has served as deputy prime minister, will be replaced by two new deputy prime ministers: Finance Minister Alena Schillerová and the newly designated trade and industry minister Karel Havlíček.

Political scientists say the prime minister’s decision indicates a shift towards economic priorities in connection with the slowing of economic growth.

