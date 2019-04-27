PM announces change of deputy prime ministers

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has announced that the planned government reshuffle due to take place at the end of the month will also include a change in the posts of deputy prime ministers.
Environment Minister Richard Brabec, who has served as deputy prime minister, will be replaced by two new deputy prime ministers: Finance Minister Alena Schillerová and the newly designated trade and industry minister Karel Havlíček.
Political scientists say the prime minister’s decision indicates a shift towards economic priorities in connection with the slowing of economic growth.
Czech Easter traditions explained
Czechs offer restoration experts to help France rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral
“We will remember them”: Trevor Sage, the Englishman cleaning Prague’s Holocaust memorial plaques
Moravian Easter – a celebration of new life
Czech “breastfeeding guerrilla” mums stage “feed-ins” over incident at Austrian bank