PM and Soc Dem leader seek early meeting with president over gov crisis

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and Social Democrat leader Jan Hamáček have requested a meeting with President Miloš Zeman to try to resolve the protracted crisis surrounding the change-of-guard at the Culture Ministry.The date proposed is next week, despite the fact that the president will still be holidaying at his country cottage at the time.

The Social Democrat leadership on Monday confirmed Michal Šmarda as the party’s nominee for culture minister and gave party leader Hamáček a stronger mandate in talks with the president and prime minister.

The party has been threatening to quit the government if the president refuses to accept its nominee for culture minister and has urged the prime minister to put pressure on the president to do his constitutional duty and appoint the man of their choice.