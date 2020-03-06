PM advises Czechs against travel to Italy

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has urged Czech citizens not to travel to Italy and to stay at home for two weeks if they return from the country. Mr Babiš made the statement on his Twitter account following his meeting with deputy health minister Roman Prymula on Friday.

"This measure is essential to prevent uncontrolled spreading of coronavirus in the Czech Republic," Mr Babiš has said, adding that he will discuss the situation with Prague mayor and regional governors later in the day.

So far, state authorities have advised Czechs to avoid four high-risk regions in Italy, including Lombardy, Veneto, Emilia Romagna and Piemont. According to the latest information, there are currently 3,858 people infected with coronavirus in Italy and 148 have died.