PM admits posibility of countrywide quarantine

The whole of the Czech Republic may have to be quarantined, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said in an onterview with TV Prima on Sunday. What that exactly means´will likely be disclosed at a special government press conference at 6pm. Mr. Babiš went on to say that he expects the numer of infected in the country will rise to 300 by the end of Sunday.

Thus far all restaurants, pubs and non-vital shops have been closed, with only grocery stores, pharmacies, drugstores and petrol stations remaining open. A travel ban on Czechs leaving the country and foreigners enetering will begin taking effect on Monday.