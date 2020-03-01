PM: 2020 to be critical for traffic on D1 highway

This year will be critical for traffic along the country’s main highway from Prague to Brno, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš told journalists during an inspection of ongoing reconstruction work.

The prime minister said the government was investing 100 billion crowns into reconstruction work on the D1 highway in 2020. Seven stretches of the road will be reconstructed this year, covering 71 kilometres. Work along the entire highway should be completed by 2021.