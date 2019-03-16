Plzeň’s title defence hopes recede further following defeat

Viktoria Plzeň’s hopes of retaining Czech soccer’s league title have receded further. The reigning champions were beaten 2:1 by Teplice on Friday evening, meaning they will be a full nine points behind league leaders Slavia Prague if the latter can beat Příbram on Sunday. There are five more rounds after this weekend.

Meanwhile, Slavia are looking forward to playing Chelsea in the quarter-finals of the Europa League following Friday’s draw. They overcame five-time winners Sevilla on Thursday in a sensational seven-goal match in Prague.