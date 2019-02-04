Plzeň state attorney attacked on street

Plzeň state attorney Libor Řeřich was beaten up on the street on Friday evening, Právo reported. Mr. Řeřich, who is 58, suffered injuries in the attack and was taken to hospital by ambulance. His alleged assailant was arrested by the police and was remanded in custody on Monday morning.
The motive for the attack is not clear but a witness told Právo that the perpetrator had referred to Mr. Řeřich’s position.
