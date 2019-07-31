Plzeň knocked out in Champions League qualifiers by Olympiakos

Viktoria Plzeň have been knocked out in the second qualifying round of football’s Champions League by Olympiakos. After a 0:0 draw in the first leg in West Bohemia last week Plzeň lost 4:0 away to the Greek side on Tuesday night.

Coach Pavel Vrba’s charges will now face Antwerp in the second-tier Europa League. The first leg of their third qualifying round tie takes place in Belgium on Thursday next week.

Plzeň last season reached the Champions League group stage for the third time.