Plzeň keep European hopes alive with valuable win over CSKA

Ian Willoughby
28-11-2018
Viktoria Plzeň have boosted their chances of coming third in their group in football’s Champions League after a 2:1 away win over CSKA Moscow on Tuesday evening. The Czech side went behind in Moscow before overturning the deficit with goals from Roman Procházka, who had earlier missed a penalty, and Lukáš Hejda.

With the two qualifying positions in the group won by Real Madrid and Roma, Plzeň are vying with CSKA for third spot and a place in the Europa League after Christmas. With both on equal points, Plzeň welcome Roma on the final match day in a fortnight while CSKA visit Real.

 
 
 
