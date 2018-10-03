Plzeň hammered 5:0 by Roma in Champions League

Viktoria Plzeň were beaten 5:0 away by Roma in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday evening. The hosts’ striker Edin Dzeko, who played for Teplice earlier in his career, scored a hat trick in the one-sided encounter.

That result leaves Plzeň with one point after two games. On the previous match day the West Bohemians drew at home with CSKA Moscow, who now top the group after a surprise win over Real Madrid.