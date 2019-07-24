Plzeň draw 0:0 with Olympiakos in Champions League qualifier

Viktoria Plzeň drew 0:0 at home with Olympiakos of Greece in the first leg of a Champions League second qualifying round tie. The West Bohemians had more chances than the visitors but failed to convert them and hit the post at the end of the first half.

The second leg of that tie takes place in Greece next Tuesday. The winners of the tie will take on Turkish side Basaksehir in the third qualifying round of the Champions League. The losers will play Antwerp in the third qualifying round of the second-tier Europa League.