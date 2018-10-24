Plzeň beaten 2:1 by Real Madrid in Champions League

Viktoria Plzeň were beaten 2:1 by title holders Real Madrid in a football Champions League group game in the Spanish capital on Tuesday night. The hosts opened the scoring on 11 minutes and found the net again just after half time. Plzeň responded with a strike by Patrik Hrošovský with 11 minutes remaining to produce a nervy ending for Real, whose manager is under pressure after a string of poor results.

Tuesday’s result leaves Viktoria Plzeň with one point from three games. Their next Champions League match is at home against Real.