Plíšková wins Zhengzhou Open in China

Daniela Lazarová
16-09-2019
Tennis player Karolína Plíšková won the Zhengzhou Open in China on Sunday beating Croatia’s Petra Martic 6: 3 and 6: 2, in a rain-interrupted final. The Czech player, top seed at the event, only dropped one set all week on her way to the title. The victory in the Zhengzhou Open is her fourth title this year and fifteenth overall in her career.

 
 
 
 
 
 
