Plískova wins Italian Open

Daniela Lazarová
19-05-2019
Karolína Plískova captured the biggest clay title of her career by beating Britain’s Johanna Konta 6-3, 6-4 Sunday in the Italian Open final in Rome on Sunday.

The victory will move Plískova up to No. 2 in the rankings and makes her one of the contenders for the French Open, which starts next weekend. It is the thirteenth title in her career.

 
 
