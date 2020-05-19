Plískova wins Italian Open

Karolína Plískova captured the biggest clay title of her career by beating Britain’s Johanna Konta 6-3, 6-4 Sunday in the Italian Open final in Rome on Sunday.
The victory will move Plískova up to No. 2 in the rankings and makes her one of the contenders for the French Open, which starts next weekend. It is the thirteenth title in her career.
