Plíšková wins Eastbourne International ahead of her Wimbledon start

Tom McEnchroe
30-06-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Czech world no. 3 Karloína Plíšková confirmed her excellent form on grass this year after she beat former Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber in the Eastbourne International final 6-1 and 6-4 on Saturday. Ms. Plíšková, who has already won three WTA titles this year, dominated the game, achieving an early 4-0 lead in the first set and scoring twice as many winners as unforced errors during he match.

Yet to win a grand slam, she will start this year's Wimbledon tournament against Chinese player Zhu Lin on Monday.

 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 