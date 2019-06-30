Plíšková wins Eastbourne International ahead of her Wimbledon start

Czech world no. 3 Karloína Plíšková confirmed her excellent form on grass this year after she beat former Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber in the Eastbourne International final 6-1 and 6-4 on Saturday. Ms. Plíšková, who has already won three WTA titles this year, dominated the game, achieving an early 4-0 lead in the first set and scoring twice as many winners as unforced errors during he match.

Yet to win a grand slam, she will start this year's Wimbledon tournament against Chinese player Zhu Lin on Monday.